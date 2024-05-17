2NE1's CL and YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk conduct secret meeting; spark comeback rumors

2NE1 is regarded as the spearheading K-pop girl group that played a key role in the Hallyu Wave. The group disbanded in 2016 however, their music has remained iconic to date.

In other news, May 17, 2024, marks the 15-year debut anniversary of 2NE1 and when the news of CL and YG Entertainment’s founder Yang Hyun Suk’s meeting came to light it unsurprisingly sparked rumors of a comeback.

May 17, 2024, marks iconic K-pop girl group 2NE1’s 15-year anniversary and fans were over the moon when former member CL posted group photos on her Instagram to celebrate the same.

But that was not all for the fans as on this important day it was revealed by Korean media outlets that 2NE1’s CL had a secret meeting with YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk. Their meeting has fueled the rumors of 2NE1’s 15-year reunion comeback.

It was reported by OSEN, a Korean media outlet that CL and Yang Hyun Suk held a private meeting after a long time and it went on for longer than expected. The meeting was initially supposed to be just a dinner. However, as per the report, when the meeting lasted longer it unsurprisingly sparked rumors of 2NE1's highly awaited comeback.

According to reports, the meeting took place ahead of 2NE1’s 15th anniversary and added more fuel to it as the timing was rather convenient for fans to hope that the members would reunite.

The real reason behind CL and Yang Hyun Suk’s meeting remains shrouded in mystery. However, fans can not help themselves but hope for a reunion of the group. 2NE1 had disbanded on November 25, 2016.

What did YG Entertainment say about the rumors?

When the news of CL and Yang Hyun Suk’s meeting caught more fire than expected breeding rumors of 2NE1’s comeback, YG Entertainment broke the silence on the matter.

Regarding the meeting, YG Entertainment said they would like to avoid commenting on the reasons or minutes of it. They also added answering 2NE1’s reunion rumors that anything is difficult to confirm as the meeting was not official.

