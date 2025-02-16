2NE1’s Park Bom expresses frustration and reuploads deleted post calling Lee Min Ho her ‘husband’; netizens call it harassment

2NE1’s Park Bom has recently sparked controversy due to her social media activity, particularly her repeated posts about actor Lee Min Ho. The singer, who has never been shy about her admiration for the famous actor, earlier shared multiple collages featuring herself alongside Lee Min Ho on Instagram, referring to him as her "husband".

While some fans saw it as a harmless display of admiration, others found her behavior unusual for a public figure. The situation escalated when Park Bom’s agency intervened and removed her posts, seemingly trying to manage the situation. Her agency then released a brief statement addressing the deleted post, explaining, “In the case of SNS, it is the artist’s personal space, so it is difficult to confirm. However, based on the previous incident, we understand that it happened because she is a fan of Lee Min Ho”, as quoted by AllKpop.

However, rather than stepping back, Park Bom reuploaded the post with a slightly altered caption, reinforcing her claim by stating, “He’s my husband, that’s right”. In the comment section, when a fan asked who had deleted the original post, Park Bom directly responded, “The company”. This candid revelation only fueled more discussions online, with netizens debating the appropriateness of her social media actions and whether her agency was handling the matter correctly.

Advertisement

Many netizens questioned why Park Bom’s agency was removing her posts instead of properly addressing concerns regarding her well-being. Some critics argued that her repeated posts about Lee Min Ho, especially the possessive language she used, could be seen as excessive and inappropriate for a celebrity. Others pointed out that if a male idol had behaved in a similar manner toward a female celebrity, the backlash would likely be much stronger.

Park Bom’s actions have led to a divide among fans and the general public. Some fans defended her, arguing that she was simply expressing her admiration for Lee Min Ho in a playful and lighthearted way. They pointed out that she has been vocal about her love for the actor for years, and this was nothing new.

However, others viewed the situation differently, expressing concern over her social media behavior. Some netizens suggested that the singer might be struggling with personal issues and that her agency should provide better support rather than just deleting posts. With 2NE1 currently on tour, some have voiced concerns that the company is prioritizing performances over Park Bom’s well-being. Fans urged the agency to ensure that she is in a good mental state rather than pushing her to perform under scrutiny.

Advertisement

Despite the backlash and ongoing discussions, Park Bom appears to be unfazed. She has continued posting on her social media accounts, showing no signs of addressing the controversy. Whether her agency will take further steps to intervene or whether Park Bom herself will clarify her intentions remains to be seen.