2NE1’s Sandara Park to host survival show Be the Next: 9 Dreamers with EXO’s Chen, MOMOLAND’s Hyebin and more as mentors

2NE1’s Sandara Park is all set to host the audition program Be the Next: 9 Dreamers with EXO’s Chen and more as mentors.
Be the Next: 9 Dreamers is an upcoming survival reality show, a Korean-Philippine joint project which is joining forces with the Philippines' largest broadcasting network, TV5. A total of 74 contestants from around the world will compete to become global superstars. Moreover, the show has a star-studded cast lineup that includes 2NE1’s Sandara Park, EXO’s Chen, and more.
On January 11, 2024, a South Korean media out OSEN released an exclusive report stating that a new audition program titled Be the Next: 9 Dreamers in the works. The upcoming show has gained worldwide attention thanks to the participation of top K-pop stars, including 2NE1's Sandara Park, EXO's Chen, MOMOLAND's Hyebin, AB6IX's Park Woo Jin, Bang Ye Dam, and HORI7ON's Vinci. Paired with professional K-pop training, the show is set to uncover the next generation of global idols.
Leading the program as the main host is Sandara Park from 2NE1, with celebrity mentors such as EXO's Chen, MOMOLAND's Hyebin, AB6IX and Wanna One's Park Woo Jin, Bang Ye Dam, and HORI7ON's Vinci. Renowned K-pop choreographer Bae Wan Hee will oversee dance mentoring, while main producer Bull$eye will play a vital role in supporting the creation of a global idol group.
Additionally, Be the Next: 9 Dreamers is co-produced by MLD Entertainment and ATRA, both of which play crucial roles in the planning and overall production of the program. These companies are committed to ensuring the success of this global audition show by offering unwavering support.
MLD Company is known for managing groups like MOMOLAND, Lapillus, and HORI7ON, meanwhile, Artsro is one of Korea’s largest integrated distributors specializing in K-pop and various music genres.
More information about the show will be released during the press conference scheduled on January 20, 2025. Be the Next: 9 Dreamers is set to premiere on February 8, 2025.
