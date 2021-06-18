2PM all set to reunite in the classroom of Knowing Bros

K-Pop idol group 2PM will be making a guest appearance on the JTBC variety show "Knowing Bros".

2PM, one of JYP Entertainment's oldest boy group, had been on an official hiatus since July 2017, after the release of their sixth studio album Gentlemen's Game in September 2016. During this period, the members decided to complete their military service. With Junho's discharge on March 20, earlier this year, all the members of the group have officially completed military service.

On June 7, 2021, it was revealed that 2PM would be coming back with their seventh studio album, MUST, and its lead single Make It on June 28. This comeback would mark their return to music, as the entire group, after a long break of 5 years and they have decided to come back with a bang! Beginning with the cinematic trailer announcing their comeback to the trailer posters and MV teasers, the men are successfully enticing the crowd. As such, they are going all out with promotions.

Following the trend of increasing screen presence to facilitate comeback promotions, all six members of the group would be making an appearance in the popular JTBC variety show Knowing Bros. According to a JTBC official, they shot for the episode yesterday, on June 17. Since their debut, they have been called entertainment idols for exuding a unique sense of entertainment. However, it has been a long time since they appeared together on any variety show. So attention is focused on what kind of chemistry they will bring to the show.

Keep an eye out for the episodes of Knowing Bros which air every Saturday at 9 pm KST.

Credits :JYP Entertainment

