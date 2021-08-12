2PM announce their first 'Beyond LIVE' online fan meeting, 'Dear. Hottest' to be held on THIS date

Good news for 2PM fans! 2PM announced their first 'Beyond LIVE' online fan meeting, 'Dear. Hottest' to be held on September 4, 5 pm KST (1:30 pm IST) through Naver V Live! The online fan meeting is to commemorate the group's 13th debut anniversary! Tickets will be on sale starting August 17, 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST) via Naver V Live & YES24.

'Beyond LIVE' event 'Dear. Hottest' marks their 13th debut anniversary as a group and is dedicated to fans who made it possible for 2PM to stay together through it all. This will be the group's reunion with their fans as OT6 in almost 6 years since their 2015 fan meeting. Official Hottest fan club members will be able to access discounted tickets through YES24. 2PM was formed via the documentary series 'Hot Blood Men'. They eventually debuted September 4, 2008, with the single album 'Hottest Time of the Day'.

You can check out the fan meeting poster below:

Recently, they made a successful full-group comeback after 5 years with their newest album ‘MUST’. It is their seventh studio album released on July 28 after 5 of their members returned from their mandatory military service. Currently, the members of 2PM are also gearing up for the release of their new Japanese mini-album 'With Me Again' next month! We cannot wait for 2PM's online fan meeting.

