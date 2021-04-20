2PM CONFIRMED to make a comeback this summer; JYP Entertainment confirms comeback

According to a close representative of JYP Entertainment, the comeback was imminent. Read on to find out.

It is on a hectic Tuesday evening that we need news that acts as a balm to our sores! On April 20, a representative of JYP Entertainment confirmed that 2PM will be making a full group comeback this summer. JYP Entertainment confirmed the comeback and added that the members are currently preparing for their new album and that other details like exact timing and release date will be disclosed at a later stage.

It is said that for their new album some songs will be written by the group members themselves! The album is still at a nascent stage and the members are working hard to prepare for a solid album which the fans will absolutely love. With Junho discharged from the mandatory military service, all the members can now unite to work on their summer comeback. This upcoming comeback will be their first in five years since their album GENTLEMEN’S GAME in 2016.

Fans are super excited for 2PM's comeback in a long time! For those uninitiated, JYP Entertainment hosted an idol survival show called Mnet's Hot Blood, via Mnet. The program showcased 13 male trainees undergoing intense physical training to either have an opportunity to debut with a four-member ballad group, 2AM or a seven-member dance group 2PM under JYP Entertainment. We are excited about 2PM's comeback!

Credits :News1

