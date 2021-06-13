2PM flex their flawless visuals & sculpted bodies in latest teasers ahead of their comeback album MUST

Check out the chiseled physique of 'Beast Idols' 2PM in trailer photos of their comeback album MUST.

Fans should brace themselves for the ‘Beast Idol’ group 2PM’s comeback. Their upcoming release comes after five years of hiatus and they’re not letting it off easily. The group first announced their comeback with a cinematic trailer titled ‘The Hottest Origin’, which is nowhere close to a lie.

JYP Entertainment released the first set of concept photos (called Trailer Photos) of their comeback album titled ‘MUST’ on June 13 and second set on June 14 at 12 AM KST, which are perfect from every angle. The first set of teaser photos released are of members Nickhun, Jun.K and Junho. Nickhun shows off his perfect six-pack abs donning a long bath robe. On the other hand, Junho and Jun.K offer their flawless sculpted close up of their faces.

The second set of trailer posters released include Chansung, Wooyoung and Taecyeon. All the three members show off their chiseled looks with the Wooyoung and Taecyeon donning a deep neck top, offering a glimpse of their fit physique.

Take a look at the Trailer posters of all the six members below:

After a long wait, 2PM is coming back with their 7th album titled ‘MUST’. Their last release as a group was the full-length album titled Gentlemen’s Game in 2016. They debuted in 2008 with seven members and were unlike the typical boy groups that had a ‘pretty boy’ image. The group has been working as a six member group after then-leader Jaebeom (Jay Park) left the agency in 2009. They had a more macho, tough image from the very start. The day the comeback was announced, fans couldn’t stop commenting, “The original beast idols are back!”

2PM’s 7th album ‘MUST’ will be released on June 28 at 6 PM KST.

Are you excited for 2PM’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :2pm twitter

