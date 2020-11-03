2PM member Nichkhun cast as Hollywood flick Hong Kong Love Story lead; Production to start from THIS month

2PM member Nichkhun has been roped to essay the lead of a Hollywood film Hong Kong Love Story. The deets of his character and the production schedule have been revealed.

Hollywood is calling Nichkhun! The 2PM member has roped in for an international movie which is titled Hong Kong Love Story. The South Korean star has signed the dotted lines to play the lead in the romantic comedy movie. According to AllKPop, the movie will be directed by Keoni Waxman. Nichkhun stars opposite renowned Polish actress Dominika Kachlik. Hong Kong Love Story will see the artist work with Wu Assassins and Little Fires Everywhere star Byron Mann and famous Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang.

Zapzee reports Nichkhun's agency JYP Entertainment has confirmed the artist's casting with a statement. "Nichkhun has been cast in the lead role in the upcoming Hollywood film Hong Kong Love Story," the statement read. It has also been revealed that Hong Kong Love Story is based on actor Mann's real-life experiences. The story will revolve around Mann and Nichkhun who are descendants of a rich family that find their way around Hong Kong in search of the meaning of love and friend. Their bond is tested when a Polish model played by Kachlik crosses their path.

This isn't the first time that the 2PM member has starred in a movie. The artist turned actor for a movie called Brother of the Year. It was released in 2018 and it became the second highest-grossing film in Thailand that year. Pacific Rim: Uprising production manager Aaron Shershow serves as an executive producer for the movie. The stars are set to start production next month.

Credits :AllKPopZapzee

