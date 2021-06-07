2PM members bring in the heat in 'The Hottest Origin Story' for their seventh album, MUST

2PM announces comeback date and drops cinematic 'origin' trailer for 1st album in 5 years. Read on to find out.

The sound of '2PM's comeback' is sheer music to our ears! On April 20, a representative of JYP Entertainment confirmed that 2PM will be making a full group comeback this summer. Now finally, the exceptionally talented and charismatic group will be making their highly anticipated comeback this month, their first group comeback in five years. After much deliberation, 2PM surprised netizens with a thrilling teaser video and trust us, it is the best thing you will see on the internet today.

Living up to its title - 'The Hottest Origin Story', the teaser video portrays the members at their sensuous best! They look suave and debonair as they showcase their best charms, looking classy, chic and smouldering in the slow-motion style aesthetic teaser video. However, towards, the end we see the members surprised by a strange sound, the sound of something cracking. Lights go off mysteriously, there is a visible crack on surfaces and members are started by the sound, mystifying audiences about the origin of this strange sound.

You can watch the comeback teaser video below:

2PM will be returning with “MUST” on June 28 at 6 p.m. KST, marking their first group comeback in nearly five years. The group’s last comeback was in September 2016, when they released their sixth full-length album “Gentlemen’s Game” before the members’ mandatory military service. Album pre-order starts today at noon KST.

