2PM members own the ‘mature and passionate’ concept with the MV for ‘WITH ME AGAIN’

2PM finally dropped the awaited Japanese track ‘WITH ME AGAIN’ and have truly lived up to being called ‘mature idols of 2nd Generation’ with the sensuous and passionate MV that focuses on the members’ struggle to assassinate a love interest. Paired with samba like choreography and exceptional acting skills displayed by Junho tied the MV together perfectly. Classy suits, bar scenes, beautiful cars, intense gazes and black and white theme added the extra ‘oomph’ to the song.

2PM’s fans were teary eyed at the newest MV, ‘Hold You,’ which was dedicated to them, released on August 1st. The video mainly consisted of them in their natural habitat- recording studio, dance studio and the performance hall. Jun.K was shown working on the instrumental and recording the rest of the members.

Each one of them were serious about their job but still goofed off or danced around while bringing a smile on our faces. The lyrics were sentimental and talked about them not leaving their fans and were thankful to their fans for using their music as a way to remain happy.

2PM's 7th full-length album 'Must', released on June 28, topped the Japanese iTunes album chart as of the day of release, followed by the top of the daily sales chart of Tower Records, the largest local record shop, on July 3 and 4. 2PM returned as a 6-member group after 5 years after completing their military service for the last time with Junho in March 2021.

They showed the irreplaceable charm of a K-pop male group through the album 'MUST' full of '2PM' color, and achieved a cumulative sale of 1,21,220 copies (based on Gaon Chart) as of July 12, which includes international countries such as Singapore and Sweden. The album has also accumulated good results at home and abroad, including being part of the TOP 10 on iTunes album charts in 20 regions.

