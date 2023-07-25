2PM members to reunite for 15th anniversary concert; Place, dates and more deets inside

On July 25th, an official from JYP Entertainment let a South Korean media outlet know that "2PM will hold shows in Korea and Japan" and that "details will be declared later." On July 24th, 2PM delivered a poster containing the insight about the 15th commemoration show through their social media handles. As per the picture, 2PM will hold a show on September 9th and 10th in Seoul. On September 25th, it was furthermore reported that the show would be held at Ariake Field in Tokyo, Japan on October 7 and 8.

2PM’s 15th anniversary concert in Seoul and Tokyo:

Appearing in 2008, they delivered various hit tracks, for example, '10 out of 10', 'Again and Again', 'HEARTBEAT', 'Hands Up' and 'My House'. In the meantime, 2PM members like Jun. K, Nichkhun, Ok Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Lee Junho, and Hwang Chansung are effectively taking part in individual activities like dramas like Heartbeat, Bora!Deborah, King The Land and others. A ton of attention is being paid to the solo performances of 2PM members, who have been together without precedent for quite a while.

2PM’s activities:

2PM, which drove the idol frenzy in the last part of the 2000s by delivering various hit tracks, for example, '10 out of 10', 'Again and Again', and 'Heartbeat', step by step got away from people in general because of the members in the military and individual activities. Nonetheless, 'My Home', which was delivered in 2015, acquired late ubiquity in light of YouTube and turned into a hotly debated issue once more. Following a 5-year hiatus, they proclaim an undeniable rebound under areas of strength for the of 'MUST', as though stressing the certainty of a rebound. The title track 'Make It' features the individuals' ready provocativeness with an enthralling piano presentation, electric guitar cadence, and loosened up vocals loaded up with monotonous chorus, by and by giving an unobtrusive bit of enticement in 'My Home'. The delicate pop sort b-side tune 'Moon and Back' likewise follows a similar vein with sweet verses. It is the consequence of being aware of the outcome of the opposite run from the idea, sound, and execution, however it communicates the experienced appeal of the current 2PM as a group.

