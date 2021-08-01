2PM released a heartwarming and uplifting MV for ‘Hold You’

2PM’s fans were teary eyed at the newest MV which was dedicated to them. The video mainly consisted of them in their natural habitat- recording studio, dance studio and the performance hall. Jun.K was shown working on the instrumental and recording the rest of the members. Each one of them were serious about their job but still goofed off or danced around while bringing a smile on our faces. The lyrics were sentimental and talked about them not leaving their fans and were thankful to their fans for using their music as a way to remain happy.

2PM's 7th full-length album 'Must', released on June 28, topped the Japanese iTunes album chart as of the day of release, followed by the top of the daily sales chart of Tower Records, the largest local record shop, on July 3 and 4. 2PM returned as a 6-member group after 5 years after completing their military service for the last time with Junho in March 2021. They showed the irreplaceable charm of a K-pop male group through the album 'MUST' full of '2PM' color, and achieved a cumulative sale of 1,21,220 copies (based on Gaon Chart) as of July 12, which includes international countries such as Singapore and Sweden. The album has also accumulated good results at home and abroad, including being part of the TOP 10 on iTunes album charts in 20 regions.

Recently, 2PM is set to release a Japanese mini-album on September 29, as a way to fulfill the promise made to their Japanese fans during their last concert 5 years ago. They released a video via their social media handles on July 19. The 30-seconds video started with the members enjoying their last concert in Japan in 2016 with the words ‘26.10.2016 Tokyo Dome’ and ‘We’ll be back’ coming on as the screen turns black. Soon, the release date is shown and the video ends with a dark picture of them with only red hues showing.

