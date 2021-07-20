2PM to return with Japanese Album on THIS date

JYP’s 2PM to make a Japanese comeback after 5 years. Read ahead to know more.

2PM to release a Japanese mini-album on September 29, as a way to fulfill the promise made to their Japanese fans during their last concert 5 years ago. They released a video via their social media handles on July 19. The 30-seconds video started with the members enjoying their last concert in Japan in 2016 with the words ‘26.10.2016 Tokyo Dome’ and ‘We’ll be back’ coming on as the screen turns black. Soon, the release date is shown and the video ends with a dark picture of them with only red hues showing.

The image with the seductive silhouettes of the six members raised curiosity about the concept of the new album. In particular, from the 19th, it has been placed on a billboard in Omotesando Station in Tokyo and is catching the public's attention.

Previously, 2PM's 7th full-length album 'Must', released on June 28, topped the Japanese iTunes album chart as of the day of release, followed by the top of the daily sales chart of Tower Records, the largest local record shop, on July 3 and 4. 2PM returned as a 6-member group after 5 years after completing their military service for the last time with Junho in March 2021. They showed the irreplaceable charm of a K-pop male group through the album 'MUST' full of '2PM' color, and achieved a cumulative sale of 1,21,220 copies (based on Gaon Chart) as of July 12, which includes international countries such as Singapore and Sweden. The album has also accumulated good results at home and abroad, including being part of the TOP 10 on iTunes album charts in 20 regions.

The title song 'Make It' drew attention with its lyrics expressing a strange attraction, an addictive melody, and a performance that deeply melts sexy beauty. In the chorus part of the song, the point choreography 'Sleeve Dance', in which you roll your sleeves and go straight, aims at the fans' hearts and adds to the fun of watching. Their comeback definitely proved them as the ‘Mature concept kings’ once again.

