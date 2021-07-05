2PM’s album MUST breaks their own records for first week sales; Release MV for The Cafe as gift to fans

The group’s recent album has commercially succeeded even after returning from a hiatus. Read more to know about it.

2PM made a comeback after five years and they have succeeded in it as their album ‘MUST’ gains the highest first-week sales for them till date. The studio album sold 79,446 copies in its first week of release. This surpasses their previous album ‘Gentlemen’s Game’ which was released in 2016 and sold 21,447 copies in the first week. In addition, it also breaks the record of the 2014 album ‘Go Crazy’ which held the position of highest first week sales with 49,631 copies.

As a gift to their fans, 2PM also dropped a music video for the song ‘The Cafe’ which is a part of their new album ‘MUST’. The group is seen going to the countryside for an outing. All of them look fresh and suave in their pastel shirts. Their vocals and the chill beat of the song are perfect to vibe with during a drive or a trip. The members’ fun chemistry is seen as they click photographs, play games and prepare the picnic table together. At night, they even set up a barbeque together with a bonfire. They play with fireworks to add onto the brightness of the song.

2PM is a boy band that debuted in 2008 under JYP Entertainment. It consists of Jun. K, Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Chansung and Junho. The group had gone on a break after ‘Gentlemen’s Game’ because of military service. A successful comeback after five years of hiatus and to maintain the togetherness of the group while pursuing solo activities is an amazing feat to achieve.

Watch 2PM's 'The Cafe' MV here:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which is your favourtie song from 2PM's MUST? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Share your comment ×