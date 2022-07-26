2PM’s Chansung becomes a father as he and his wife welcome a baby girl

On July 26th, an official from the management company L’ July Entertainment announced, "2PM’s Chansung and his wife recently have been blessed with a daughter." Chansung posted a handwritten letter on his own Instagram at the end of 2021 to announce that he plans to marry his girlfriend, and that his baby was also on the way. His non-celebrity wife is known to be 8 years older than him.

Chansung, holding his daughter in his arms, plans to continue his activities without change even after his wife's birth. He will also attend the VIP premiere of 'Hansan: The Appearance of the Dragon' to be held on the evening of July 26th. This is to support 2PM member Ok Taecyeon, who plays the role of Im Jun Young in the film. 2PM, to which Chansung belongs, released the full album 'MUST' in June of 2021 and was active. It was the first full group activity in 5 years, so it drew attention.

Chansung is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter and actor. He is a member of the Korean boy band 2PM. He made his debut as an actor in the 2006 comedy series ‘Unstoppable High Kick’, and since then has gone on to star in the Japanese drama ‘Kaitō Royale’ (2011) and ‘7th Grade Civil Servant’ (2013). In 2020, he starred in the Netflix series ‘My Holo Love’. In 2021, Chansung and Nichkhun made special cameo appearances in Vincenzo to support their bandmate Ok Taecyeon, who landed a role in the series. He also acted in ‘So I Married My Anti-Fan.’

