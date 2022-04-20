2PM’s Jun. K tests positive for COVID-19; Pauses schedules

2PM’s main vocalist Jun. K has tested positive for COVID-19. JYP Entertainment released a statement on April 20, announcing the news. According to the statement, Jun. K first tested positive via a self-testing kit on April 19. Following this, he received a positive diagnosis on an additional rapid antigen test, and ultimately tested positive for the virus through an additional PCR test.

The statement also shared that the 2PM member has completed three doses of the vaccine for COVID-19, and currently has symptoms of a mild sore throat. Further, in keeping with the government healthcare authorities’ guidelines, he has halted all scheduled activities and will focus on treatment.

You can read JYP Entertainment’s full statement, below:

“Hello, this is JYPE.

This is to inform you that 2PM’s JUN. K tested positive for COVID-19 on April 19 (Tuesday).

After checking that he tested positive on a self-testing kit on April 19, JUN. K tested positive on an additional rapid antigen test he immediately underwent, and he ultimately tested positive through a PCR test he additionally carried out.

JUN. K has completed three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. He currently has symptoms of a mild sore throat, so he halted all scheduled activities, and he will focus on treatment in keeping with the government health authorities’ guidelines.

The agency will consider the health of the artist foremost, and we will do our best for his speedy recovery.”

Wishing a speedy recovery to 2PM’s Jun. K.

