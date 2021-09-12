2PM’s Junho and Lee Se Young’s upcoming historical drama set to premiere on THIS date

MBC’s upcoming historical court drama ‘Red Sleeve Cuff’ is set to premiere on 5th November and we cannot wait! The drama is a record of a mournful court romance between a court lady (Lee Se Young) who wanted to protect the life she chose and a king (Lee Jun Ho) who put the country first over love.

It is based on the novel of the same name by writer Kang Mi-gang, who has gained popularity. Lee Jun ho (Lee San), who returned with a more mature charm after being discharged from the military, and Lee Se Young (Seong Deok-im), who is known as the undefeated goddess of historical dramas, are attracting attention as the main characters. Lee Jun ho and Lee Se Young shared their feelings about their first acting collaboration. Lee Jun-ho said, "(Lee Se Young) was an actor I wanted to meet through work someday, and I'm happy to be able to work together like this." Lee Se Young said, "I enjoyed the script and the original work so much. I want to express more than the virtue in the original.”

On September 9th, the 'Red Sleeve Cuff' side raised the anticipation by unveiling stills of 'Gungnyeo' Lee Se Young, Jang Hye-jin, Lee Min-ji, Ha Yu-ri, and Lee Eun-sam, who will fill the palace walls with pleasant and cute chemistry.

In the drama, Lee Se Young takes on the role of Seong Deok-Im, a court lady who wants to independently choose her own life, who will later choose to be one with Ui-bin, while Jang Hye-jin takes on the role of Seo Sang-gung, a teacher who cherishes and loves Deok-im like her own daughter. She is expected to form a relationship between Deok-im and Mak Yeok Ji-woo by taking on the roles of Bok-yeon Kim, a maid of honor, Bae-bae-hee, a sleepy worker in the poor palace, and Young-hee Son, a worker in the palace.

The mischievous appearance of the court ladies who look refreshing and nice in the open stills brings laughter. In addition, Lee Se Young, Lee Min-ji, Ha Yul-li, and Lee Eun-sam stand up to soothe their depressed mood, burst into laughter, and share their joys and sorrows, raising expectations for their strong chemistry.

