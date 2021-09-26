2PM’s Junho and Lee Se Young share a loving gaze in the new stills released of ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’

On September 24th, MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'The Red Sleeve Cuff' released still cuts containing two shots of Lee San (Lee Jun Ho) and Seong Deok Im (Lee Se Young). The drama is a record of a mournful court romance between a court lady who wanted to protect the life she chose and a king who put the country ahead of love.

It is based on the novel of the same name by Kang Mi Gang, who has gained popularity. In the drama, Lee Jun Ho takes on the role of Lee San, a strict and arrogant perfectionist, and Lee Se Young takes on the role of Seong Deok Im, a court lady who wants to independently choose her own life, rather than one of the king's countless women. The two, who will later become 'Jeongjo' and 'Mr. Ui Bin-seong', plan to unfold a passionate and turbulent romance in the court where fierce and tense politics come and go.

In the still cut released on this day, Isan and Seong Deok Im are standing alone in a quiet pond surrounded by greenery. The majesty and dignity of the Crown Prince can be felt, who is dressed in an blue Gonnyongpo (historical dress), and from Seongdeok Im, who is dressed in a pale pink jeogori (traditional dress) with red sleeves and a navy blue skirt, the young court lady’s youthfulness is reflected. In this way, the beautiful figure of the two people, as if they are looking at a picture of a watercolor painting, raises expectations for the chemistry in the play.

The teaser poster released on September 24th showed the hands of Lee Jun Ho and Lee Se Young. The two are carefully reaching out to each other under the warm afternoon sun. The blue Gonnyongpo, the symbol of the Crown Prince, and the red tip, the symbol of a court lady, are put in one frame, raising curiosity about the narrative of the two people who met each other fatefully across the wall of status. The sense of distance between the two hands, as if they were close to touching, gives a dizzying thrill. At the same time, the hand that cannot be fully grasped suggests a divergence between the king who puts the country first over love and the court lady who wants to protect the life she has chosen.

Meanwhile, MBC's Friday-Saturday drama 'The Red Sleeve Cuff' will be broadcasted for the first time on November 5.

