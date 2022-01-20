2PM’s Junho looks striking in concept photos for upcoming fan meeting ‘JUNHO THE MOMENT’

To commemorate his birthday, 2PM’s Junho will be hosting an offline solo fan meeting, ‘JUNHO THE MOMENT’ on January 22 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) at the Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Seoul. Additionally, there is a second fan meeting scheduled for the same venue the next day, January 23, at 5 pm KST (1:30 pm IST), which will also be streamed online via a live broadcast on the Beyond LIVE app.

Following the announcement on January 3, Junho has released a main poster for the fan meeting, as well as three different concept photos. While the first concept photo shows Junho in a white shirt and bright orange vest in front of a deep blue background, the second photo shows the talented singer and actor in an all-white ensemble. Meanwhile, the third concept photo seems to follow the cream and beige colour scheme of the main poster for ‘JUNHO THE MOMENT’.

Check out the main poster and the concept photos for the fan meeting, below:

Meanwhile, in less than a week since the announcement, tickets for Junho’s fan meeting were all sold out. This prompted JYP Entertainment to open reservations for the second batch of tickets on January 11. ‘JUNHO THE MOMENT’ will be his first fan meeting in about three years, post his first solo fan meeting ‘THE SPECIAL DAY [Unforgettable Day]’ in October 2018.

2PM’s Junho played the lead role in MBC’s hit drama ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’, which aired its final two episodes on January 1. He was acknowledged for his brilliant performance, as he won the Top Excellence Award at the 2021 MBC Awards. Hence, his upcoming fan meeting ‘JUNHO THE MOMENT’ promises to be a double celebration for Junho and his fans!

