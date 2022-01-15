2PM’s Junho rises to top January boy group member brand reputation rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed January 2022’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members! An analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication and community awareness indexes of 706 boy group members, using big data collected from December 15, 2021 to January 15, 2021, was used to determine the rankings for this month.

2PM’s Junho comes in at no. 1 with a brand reputation index of 7,425,507, which marks a 39.07 percent increase in his score since December, when he ranked at no. 5. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis include terms like ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’, ‘My House’, and ‘(MBC) Music Festival’. Meanwhile, his highest-ranking related terms include ‘award’, ‘thankful’, and ‘consistent’. Junho’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 80.29 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jimin has maintained his spot at rank 2 with a brand reputation index of 7,170,347, for this month. Following him, Wanna One’s Kang Daniel has claimed rank 3 for January, with a brand reputation index of 5,357,592. This is the first time in years that Kang Daniel is included in the boy group member rankings, following Wanna One’s recent reunion at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards. BTS’ Jin comes in at rank 4, and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo rounds out the Top 5.

Check out the Top 10 for January, below:

2PM’s Junho BTS’ Jimin Wanna One’s Kang Daniel BTS’ Jin ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo BTS’ Jungkook Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan BTS’ SUGA 2PM’s Chansung BTS’ V

