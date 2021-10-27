2PM’s Junho weeps in teaser for 2AM’s ‘No good in good-bye’ written by J Y Park

The One Day boys are as close as ever. Right from the day, it was announced that 2PM’s Junho will be lending his acting side for the title track of 2AM’s upcoming album, fans have been looking forward to the unexpected collaboration that just makes so much sense.

The teaser for ‘No good in good-bye’ which is one of the two title tracks for 2AM’s fourth mini-album ‘Ballad 21 F/W’ has been released and features 2PM’s Junho is all his jaw-dropping beauty. He can be seen standing in the rain looking dejected while an emotional tune plays in the background. With an unchanging expression, he looks up, eyes filled with tears. The teaser breaks just as the chorus is sung making us excited for the heartbreaking ballad that we are sure will greet us with the release of this song.

The track is written and composed by J Y Park aka Park Jinyoung, the founder of JYP Entertainment, the group that formed One Day and thereby its two groups, 2AM and 2PM. Since then, 2AM has departed from the label, however, their relationship with J Y Park continues to be good as can be seen from his inclusion in their upcoming album.

The other title track has been written by BigHit and HYBE founder Bang Si Hyuk aka hitman bang. Called ‘Should’ve Known’, it features actor Kim So Hyun as she captures the emotions of a sentimental track.

‘Ballad 21 F/W’ will release on November 1 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ Teaser OUT: 2PM’s Junho and Lee Se Young’s secret love story unrolls further

Are you awaiting the release of 2AM’s album? Let us know below.