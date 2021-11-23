2PM’s Jun.K, iKON’s Jinhwan, Baek A Yeon and more cast as leads in radio themed play ‘ON AIR’

Synthwave, the musical production company, announced through an official press release on November 23 that 2PM's Jun.K, iKON's Jinhwan, Baek A Yeon, Golden Child's Joochan and Y, and MIRAE’s Son Dong Pyo have confirmed their appearance in the radio themed play 'ON AIR'.

'ON AIR' is a series produced by Synthwave and has continued with various concepts such as the musical 'On Air - Night Flight' in 2014 and 2015, and the theater-style live sitcom 'On Air - Secret Contract' in 2021. This time, it will be transformed into a radio themed play that will be presented online and offline, and will be performed from December 10th.

The newly created 'ON AIR' is conducted in a visible radio format where K Pop stars directly answer and communicate questions that fans are curious about. They plan to have an honest conversation with their fans. In addition, a large number of K Pop artists and musical actors who have appeared or are scheduled to appear in the play will appear in a commentary to hear behind the scenes of the work. In particular, it is expected that it will be a time for more global fans to meet in one place by broadcasting the entire offline performance in real time through the global platform Meta Theater that specializes in performances.

In addition to the idol stars transforming into DJs, curiosity is also raised about the performances of actors Yoo Jae Pil, Ryubi, Han Jun Yong, and Yoon Hyung Seok, who act as writers and producers. Actors Yoo Jae Pil and Ryubi were well-received for their passionate performances in 'On Air-Secret Contract', and actors Han Jun Yong and Yoon Hyung Seok have also met with fans on various stages, so attention is paid to the synergy they will create.

The theater-type radio 'ON AIR', returning with the theme of 'one day dating between idols and fans', will be performed from December 10th to February 27th, 2022 at YES24 Stage 2. Tickets will be available by 4 pm on November 26th.

