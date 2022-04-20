2PM’s Lee Junho and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA to lead the upcoming romance drama ‘Kingderland’

'Kingderland' confirmed the appearances of Lee Junho and YoonA as the protagonists for the drama and is expected to be the birth of a romantic comedy that foreshadows the explosion of excitement. In the drama 'Kingderland', the male protagonist 'Guwon', the heir of a conglomerate who can't stand a pretentious smile, meets 'Angel Sarang', the female lead who always has to smile brightly even when he doesn't want to, making a day when he can truly smile. story to go Kingderland is a VIP business lounge, the dream of hoteliers in the drama.

Junho made his film debut in the action thriller ‘Cold Eyes’, where he impressed viewers for his acting. The film was a success, and broke 4.5 million admissions. In 2015, Junho featured in martial arts period drama ‘Memories of the Sword’, acting as Kim Go Eun's love interest. He next starred alongside Kim Woo Bin and Kang Ha Neul in the coming-of-age film ‘Twenty’ by indie director Lee Byung Heon. In November 2021, he starred in the historical romance drama ‘The Red Sleeve’, playing the role of Crown Prince Yi San, alongside Lee Se Young as Royal Consort Uibin Seong. The drama became a success, sweeping 8 awards in 2021 MBC Drama Awards, with him getting Top Excellence Award.

YoonA has participated in various television dramas, notably ‘You Are My Destiny’ (2008), which marked her career breakthrough and earned her the Best New Actress awards at the 23rd KBS Drama Awards and the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. YoonA has since achieved further public attention and acting acclaim with a variety of role-types in ‘Love Rain’ (2012), ‘Prime Minister & I’ (2013), ‘The K2’ (2016), ‘The King in Love’ (2017) and ‘Hush’ (2020–21). Her film work includes ‘Confidential Assignment’ (2017) and ‘Exit’ (2019), both of which are among the highest-grossing films in South Korea, the latter being her first leading role.

On May 30, 2019, YoonA celebrated her 29th birthday (30th in Korean age) with the release of her debut extended play ‘A Walk to Remember’, charting at number three on South Korea's Gaon Album Chart. The success of YoonA's music and acting careers have led her to various CF deals, notably long-term collaborator Innisfree, and have established her as a top idol-actress of Hallyu.

