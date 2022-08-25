2PM’s Lee Junho’s label JYP Entertainment announces legal action against malicious posts and rumours

On August 24, JYP Entertainment released a notice sharing that the entertainment company and label has taken legal action as a response to malicious posts and rumours about 2PM member and actor Lee Junho.

JYP Entertainment began the statement by sharing, “First, we want to express our gratitude to all the fans that always give our artist their unsparing love.” The label then continued, sharing that as acts of defamation and the spread of false rumours against their artist have continued, JYP Entertainment has filed a criminal complaint with the use of evidence sent in by fans, and evidence collected by the label. Additionally, further plans for stronger legal action are also under discussion.

The agency has also advised against excessive contact with the artist or intruding on his travels while at the airport, stressing that the same poses a threat to the safety of the 2PM member, and could also become a cause of inconvenience to other passengers at the airport.

JYP Entertainment concluded by stating that the agency will continue to work hard to protect their artists’ safety and rights, and promised to respond firmly to acts that will bring damage to their artists.

Lee Junho is a singer, songwriter, and actor. The artist debuted as a part of the boy band 2PM under JYP Entertainment in 2008. Following this, he debuted as an actor in 2013, through the movie ‘Cold Eyes’. Two years later, Lee Junho released his first compilation album in Korea, titled ‘One’, and then marked his debut as a solo artist in Korea in 2017.

In 2022, Lee Junho won the awards for ‘Most Popular Actor’ and Best Actor - Television’ at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards.

