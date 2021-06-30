2PM’s Make It MV has gained HOW many views in two days?

The new comeback of 2pm ‘Make It’ MV has already crossed the 10 million mark in 2 days.

2PM’s brand new comeback after 5 years has paid off as the title track MV ‘Make It’ crossed 10 million views on 30th June, merely 2 days post release. The enthusiastic fans poured out their love for the group and kept the MV trending for two days. The apocalyptic romance theme, the sleek RnB song and their chiseled visuals made for a perfect 2PM comeback.

Their new album ‘Must’ released on 28th June has new tracks as well as their old well loved tracks such ‘My House’ and ‘Hands Up’ to celebrate them coming together as a group after 5 years.

JYP has also released some behind the scene photos of the MV as a token of appreciation for their enthusiastic fans and of course every member look suave, laid-back and handsome, even in apocalyptic settings!

When asked about the album ‘Must’, Jun.K expressed that the song ‘My House’ had gained a lot more love and attention in recent times, especially when he was serving his mandatory military service. Jun was very happy to hear that the audience was now associating 2PM with ‘My House’ and hopes for similar reactions with their new title track ‘Make It’. Taecyeon remarked that this incident took place due to the Youtube algorithms and is grateful for the fans who remembered them while they were in the military and also for the new fans that liked their previous work and were waiting for their new album.

Wooyoung, who worked in composing Make It, was thankful for the song to be chosen as the title track and he was grateful to his members as well, who allowed him to take the reins on creating the album and relied on him to work earnestly on their music.

