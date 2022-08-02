2PM’s Taecyeon, Ha Seok Jin & Apink’s Eunji participate in script reading for ‘Blind’; Teaser poster released

On August 1, tvN released a video sharing the cast of their upcoming mystery thriller drama ‘Blind’ (literal title) participating in a script reading session. Starring 2PM’s Taecyeon (Ok Taecyeon), Ha Seok Jin, and Apink’s Eunji (Jung Eun Ji), ‘Blind’ tells the story of ordinary people who have unfairly turned into victims, along with perpetrators who choose to close their eyes to the uncomfortable truth.

2PM’s Taecyeon will be taking on the role of a detective, Ryu Sung Joon. In the newly released script reading video, he shares that the character is a busy detective who is chasing down a serial killer, and tries to prevent murders during the course of the drama.

Portraying the role of Ryu Sung Hoon, who is Ryu Sung Joon’s older brother, actor Ha Seok Jin shares that the character, a genius judge, comes together with his brother to try and catch the criminal and solve the case.

Meanwhile, Apink’s Eunji in the role of Jo Eun Ki, a social worker, talks about her character as well. The star shares that her character plays the role of a member of the jury, who tries hard to solve the case.

Check out the script reading session, below:

Following this, tvN also released a teaser poster for ‘Blind’ on August 2. Showcasing 2PM’s Taecyeon, the newly released poster carries the text “Who could be the one who has closed their eyes?”, creating intrigue. As his character Ryu Sung Joon, 2PM’s Taecyeon can be seen covering his face with his hand, but leaving his eye uncovered, looking at the viewer with a piercing gaze. Similar to the legacy teaser video previously released, this poster also embraces a hazy atmosphere.

tvN’s ‘Blind’ airs its first episode on September 16 at 10:40 pm KST (7:10 pm IST).

