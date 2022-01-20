2PM’s Taecyeon to lead upcoming OCN drama ‘Blind’; Ha Seokjin, Jung Eunji reportedly in talks

2PM’s Taecyeon has been confirmed to lead the upcoming OCN drama, ‘Blind’! According to media outlets on January 20, Ok Taecyeon, Ha Seokjin, and Jung Eunji were in talks to lead the upcoming series. Shortly afterwards, Taecyeon’s agency 51K confirmed the reports, saying “It’s true that he will star in OCN’s ‘Blind’ as the male lead. Please look forward to his acting transformation.”

‘Blind’ follows the story of people who have unfairly become victims, and ordinary perpetrators who close their eyes to the uncomfortable truths. The series is centred around a detective, a lawyer, a law school student, and a juror. Scheduled to air in the second half of the year, ‘Blind’ will be directed by Producer Shin Yong Hwi, who also directed ‘Faith’, ‘Bel Ami’, and ‘Voice 4: Judgement Hour’. He will be joined by writer Kwon Ki Kyung of ‘Andante’ fame.

Ok Taecyeon’s role will reportedly be that of violent crimes detective Ryu Sung Joon, who dreams of saving the world by way of punishing evil. The character is described as a ‘born-to-be detective’, whose worldview changes when he meets a victim of an incident. Ryu Sung Joon is free-spirited, raised affectionately by his parents, and is especially close to his older brother. Previously, Ong Seung Woo had been in talks to play Ryu Sung Joon.

2PM member and actor Ok Taecyeon impressed audiences with his portrayal of a psychopathic villain in the 2021 drama, ‘Vincenzo’. Soon after, he proved his versatility as an actor by taking his first leading role in a historical comedy drama for tvN’s ‘Secret Royal Inspector & Joy’. As a result, expectations are high for his next role in ‘Blind’.