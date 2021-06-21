2PM show their unchanged friendship in comeback show teaser for OT6 album MUST; Find broadcast details here

Check out what the prominent idol group 2PM has in store for you regarding their upcoming album!

The Beast Idols are coming back with a full group comeback and it has all the K-Pop fans super excited! 2PM debuted in 2008 with a macho concept that was quite different from other boy groups during that time, which ended with them earning the title of ‘Beast Idols’. After a long wait of five years, the six-member group announced their comeback with a sensuous trailer titled MUST: The Hottest Origin on June 6.

As the anticipation rises up with each day, the group today revealed their comeback show to celebrate their 7th full album ‘MUST’. It shows the men, now all mature, creating chaos in the car and at an outdoor place, having fun while playing games. It showcases the members’ strong chemistry and friendship that remains unchanged even after years. The comeback show will be a treat for the fans who have long been waiting to see the full group together on television. The comeback show for ‘MUST’ will air on June 28, 7 PM KST (3:30 PM IST) on Mnet and M2 Digital Channel.

Watch the enthusiastic teaser for 2PM’s comeback show below:

2PM consists of Jun.K, Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung. They were one of the most influential K-Pop groups in the 200 0s, and arguably, the best boy group from JYP Entertainment. Hands Up, I’ll Be Back, Go Crazy, Heartbeat are some of their hit songs that became quite popular. Their last album release was Gentlemen’s Game in 2016. The upcoming album ‘MUST’ offers sensuous and mature-than-ever looks of the accomplished idols, making it more special.

The album ‘MUST’ will be released on June 28, 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Was 2PM always a six member group? No. 2PM debuted as a seven member group. Jaebeom (Now known as Jay Park) left the group in 2009 after controversies. Is 2PM group still active? Yes. They went on a hiatus in 2016 after their album 'Gentlemen's Game' to pursue solo careers. They are now back with their latest album, MUST. Has 2PM left JYP Entertainment? 2PM is still under JYP Entertainment. Only Taecyeon left the agency to join company called 51K in 2018. Is 2PM member Ok Taecyeon married? No. Taecyeon is not married but his agency confirmed in 2020 that he is in a relationship with a non-celebrity.

