2PM’s 15th debut anniversary: Top 5 songs by the iconic 2nd gen group featuring My House, Heartbeat and more

2PM has 6 members- Jun.K, Nickhun, Ok Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Lee Junho and Hwang Chansung. They debuted through a program where 11 trainees were together called Hot Blood Men. They were divided into two groups- 2PM and 2AM. 2PM is a hip-hop and pop group while 2AM is more of a ballad group. They made their debut with the song 10 out of 10 where they showed their acrobatic skills. Over the years, they went on to create amazing songs that have gotten them fans around the world.

Here are the top 5 songs of 2PM:

Heartbeat

One of the most iconic songs of 2PM, this is known by almost all 2PM fans. They had taken on the macho look in a time when ‘flower-like’ visuals amongst K-pop boy groups was extremely popular. The dark yet romantic song was about them falling in love and confessing their feelings out loud. The gritty music video coupled with their choreography became a sensation and is still quoted a lot today.

My House

A sensual song with the handsome members singing about bringing someone to their house so they can spend more time with their lover- it was definitely going to be a hit and it was. Even their choreography in the chorus has been done by other K-pop artists at a time when online challenges were not a thing.

Hands Up

This song perfectly encapsulates the time it came out in. The EDM and techno pop was prevalent and the repetitive chorus makes for a great song to dance to at the club. They had recently performed the song again as well and the reception was just as high as it was in 2011.

10 out of 10

One would say this song was a great debut track. It made people understand the kind of group they are with electro pop and nuances of hip hop resonating throughout the track. Coupled with their acrobatic choreography, they made a long lasting impression on the fans.

Make It

Their most recent comeback track, Make It is part of their album Must, which was recorded after all the members were done with their military service. They brought their own sound in the song but also managed to keep it as trendy as the other 3rd and 4th generation K-pop groups.

