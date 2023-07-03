2PM’s Junho and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA dating? Report cites relationship as reason for doing King the Land

King the Land lead stars Im Yoona and Lee Junho are reported to be in a relationship even before starting to film for the rom-com K-drama. Here’s what we know so far.

Written by Ayushi Agrawal Updated on Jul 03, 2023   |  09:46 AM IST  |  29.1K
YoonA and Junho in King The Land: courtesy of JTBC
YoonA and Junho in King The Land: courtesy of JTBC

Key Highlight

  • Junho and Yoona are the leads in ongoing drama King the Land
  • The two were reported to be dating even before the show began filming

YoonA and Junho were reported to be in a relationship on July 3 according to Korean media outlets. The stars supposedly began dating before filming for the drama King the Land started and have continued to be romantically involved since. 

Lee Junho and Im Yoona relationship

Playing the roles of Goo Won and Cheon Sarang, Junho and YoonA reportedly decided to participate in the romantic comedy project because of their relationship. An entertainment industry insider has reportedly claimed that the stars have been dating for a while now. More details are awaited on their supposed relationship. 

Credits: JTBC, The Proof

