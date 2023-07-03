2PM’s Junho and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA dating? Report cites relationship as reason for doing King the Land
King the Land lead stars Im Yoona and Lee Junho are reported to be in a relationship even before starting to film for the rom-com K-drama. Here’s what we know so far.
YoonA and Junho were reported to be in a relationship on July 3 according to Korean media outlets. The stars supposedly began dating before filming for the drama King the Land started and have continued to be romantically involved since.
Lee Junho and Im Yoona relationship
Playing the roles of Goo Won and Cheon Sarang, Junho and YoonA reportedly decided to participate in the romantic comedy project because of their relationship. An entertainment industry insider has reportedly claimed that the stars have been dating for a while now. More details are awaited on their supposed relationship.
