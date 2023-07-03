2PM’s Junho and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA dating? Report cites relationship as reason for doing King the Land

YoonA and Junho were reported to be in a relationship on July 3 according to Korean media outlets. The stars supposedly began dating before filming for the drama King the Land started and have continued to be romantically involved since.

Lee Junho and Im Yoona relationship

Playing the roles of Goo Won and Cheon Sarang, Junho and YoonA reportedly decided to participate in the romantic comedy project because of their relationship. An entertainment industry insider has reportedly claimed that the stars have been dating for a while now. More details are awaited on their supposed relationship.



