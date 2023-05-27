2PM’s Junho and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA share feelings in latest stills for JTBC’s King The Land

The new Saturday and Sunday drama 'King the Land' on JTBC is about a man who hates to laugh (played by Lee Junho) and a woman who has to laugh, Cheon Sarang (played by YoonA). In 'King the Land,' this drama tells the story of hoteliers' dream of being able to truly smile brightly at customers of the VVIP lounge.

The stills:

Gu Won (2PM's Junho) and Cheon Sarang (SNSD's YoonA), who met at the King Hotel in the drama, have inverse characters and conditions, as well as their viewpoints on laughter. Cheon Sarang, on the other hand, must laugh even when she doesn't want to because of her job, unlike Gu Won, who avoids fake laughter. As a result, they cannot even begin to comprehend each other's existence. The two begin to see the world through the eyes of one another as the circumstance changes, bickering like rivals. They grow closer to one another without even realizing it as they spend more time together. It is anticipated that the angels of love and salvation will feel the trembling as if it were fate. The image of Gu Won and Cheon Sarang gradually drawing closer can be seen in the released stills. Heart-pounding, the two people who were avoiding each other are now smiling at each other. We are left wondering why Gu Won and Cheon Sarang's relationship has evolved from one of coincidence to one of fate.

Junho and YoonA:

The two main characters of the drama talk about their characters and how they stand out in the drama. Junho talks about his character Gu Won, saying that he is cold and calculated but the person who can change him is Cheon Sarang (YoonA) and she is also someone who changes her attitude because of him. YoonA, on the other hand, talks about how difficult it was to keep smiling as her character since she doesn’t do so much in real life, which is ironic because as an idol she is known for her smile. The first episode will be out on June 17.

