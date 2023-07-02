2PM’s Junho and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA‘s King the Land locks constant growth in viewership; Fans impressed

King the Land is swiftly becoming a national favorite if its regularly rising viewership numbers are any indication. Following the airing of the K-drama’s fifth episode, netizens noted how the viewership has been continuously rising for the show. It has shown the overall growing interest in the storyline led by Lee Junho and Im Yoona.

King the Land ratings

2PM’s Junho and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA star as Goo Won and Cheon Sarang in the love story which unveils itself in a working environment. Following a considerably good premiere on June 17 at 5 per cent nationwide average interest, the show has continued to gain more popularity among the masses. The airing of the latest episode, number five, on July 1, saw over 9.6 per cent of people tuning in from all over South Korea. Meanwhile, the capital saw 10.5 per cent viewership ratings. It is expected today’s episode will see King the Land crossing an impressive 10 per cent nationwide ratings. Almost doubling in three weeks, the show is presenting a promising front and unless a controversy hits the show, the interest is expected to increase in the following weeks as Goo Won and Cheon Sarang’s romantic comedy proceeds further.

About King the Land

The story is set at The King Group- a conglomerate’s VIP lounge where YoonA as Cheon Sarang works. She comes across her boss, the chaebol heir Goo Won, played by Junho, and the two lock horns. Not immediately hitting off, the show offers enough room for a fun storyline to take control with multiple heartwarming and nerve-wracking as well as hilarious moments taking charge throughout the show. And while King the Land is constantly in a viewership battle with See You in My 19th Life which airs during a similar time slot, and is also a Saturday-Sunday show, the former has been winning so far.

YoonA and Junho are being constantly praised by audiences for their sizzling chemistry as well as their unguarded visuals which have only made the show that much more fun to watch.

