2PM’s Junho and SNSD’s YoonA are a beautiful couple in main posters for JTBC’s upcoming drama King The Land

The second main poster for the upcoming Saturday drama 'King the Land' was released on May 23. King the Land tells the story of Gu Won (Lee Junho), a man who hates to laugh, and Cheon Sarang (Lim YoonA), the Smile Queen, who has to laugh, in order to make a day when they can really smile brightly at the VVIP lounge 'King the Land,' which is the hoteliers' dream. Gu Won and Cheon Sarang's sweet visual chemistry in the second poster sparked anticipation for the first broadcast.

The poster:

First and foremost, attention is drawn to the friendly appearance of Gu Won (Lee Junho) and Cheon Sarang (YoonA), who are guarding the wide open door of ‘King the Land.’ Specifically, the question, "Do you want to check into a love like fate?" is added on top of the two people who are standing side by side, giving the impression that Cheon Sarang is checking in with Gu Won, a ‘beginner in love.’ Additionally, the rough-and-tumble rescue naturally responds to the touch as if it were an unfamiliar angel, piquing curiosity about the inverse relationship between the two. Cheon Sarang and Gu Won make deep eye contact on another poster, focusing solely on the other person. The phrase "I have a VIP that I want to love" is added to heighten the excitement, like two people's feelings permeating one another. Gu Won, who is a long way from snickering, even grins at Cheon Sarang, portending his adjustment of falling head over heels.

King The Land:

You can see the stunning visual chemistry between the two actors, who have completely absorbed their roles, in the initial main poster. Lee Junho communicates Gu Won's intense character with a smileless face, while Lim YoonA flaunts a new grin like the 'Grin Queen' Cheon Sarang. Lee Junho and Lim YoonA, in particular, are surrounded by sparkling lights, amplifying the cozy atmosphere. It makes the comedians of the watchers go up as though Gu Won and Cheon Sarang in the show are doing magic of satisfaction on the people who visit King the Land. The sweet synergy between Lee Junho and YoonA, which will color everyone's hearts with love, is anticipated, like the phrase "the magic of love that will save you."

