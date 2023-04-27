2PM’s Junho and SNSD’s YoonA at King the Land script reading: Check out blooming chemistry and exciting lineup

2PM's Junho and SNSD's YoonA, two of South Korea’s hottest stars, recently held a script reading session for their upcoming drama ‘King the Land’. According to reports, the session was full of laughter and showcased the great chemistry between the two lead actors.

The plot of King the Land

The ‘King the Land’ is a VVIP business lounge, a haven for wealthy hoteliers. It is owned by The King Group, which also owns hotels, distribution companies, and an airline. Goo Won is now caught in an inheritance tug-of-war. He has everything, including a bright mind, innate grace, and mesmerising appeal, but he lacks common sense when it comes to dating.

‘King the Land, written by Choi Rom, directed by Im Hyun Wook, and produced by Npio Entertainment, SLL narrates the story of the heir Goo Won despises fake smiles. When he meets Cheon Sa Rang, she greets him with a genuine smile. The couple strives to create happy times in which they can brightly grin at each other. On the other hand, Cheon Sa Rang makes the world brighter with just her smile. She is thrilled to land a job at the King Hotel, where she had some of her happiest times as a child. She must now put those sweet memories away and mature quickly to face the frequent workplace prejudices and misunderstandings that come her way.

The cast at the script reading

The script reading site was attended by director Lim Hyun Wook, writer Choi Rom, and actors Junho (Goo Won), YoonA (Cheon Sa Rang), Go Won Hee (Oh Pyung Hwa), Kim Ga Eun (Kang Da Eul), Ahn Se Ha (Noh Sang Sik), and Kim Jae Won (Lee Ro Woon). The actors couldn't stop smiling and laughing during the script reading.

First and foremost, Junho emphasised his loving desire to "create a scene full of laughter" and demonstrated the character's uniqueness through the harsh tone of Goo Won, a guy who despises laughter. He captured the essence of Goo Won, who appears to be an uninterested "my way" on the surface but harbours severe loneliness on the inside.

"I'll do my best to keep this smile going until the end of filming," YoonA stated. She subsequently took on the character of "smile queen" Cheon Sa Rang, who has a charming smile and lively energy and demonstrated the genuine value of a skilled hotelier by gently digesting foreign language lines.

Interaction between the cast

Junho and YoonA's great chemistry stood out. While delivering tight tiki-taka laughter, their appearance of realising affection for one other generated such exhilaration that even sleeping love cells awoke. The two's connection signalled the birth of a charming romantic comedy that will keep audiences smiling. ‘King the Land’ is welcoming the birth of a new “acting restaurant” with the news of the script reading, where the performers' wonderful connection showed brightly. As a result, anticipation for the premiere of ‘King the Land,’ a seven-star romance that will deliver the maximum level of satisfaction, is already strong.

‘King the Land’ is set to premiere in June.

