2PM's Junho announces solo fan meeting 'Junho The Moment' on THESE dates

2PM's Lee Junho is on a career-high these days! Junho played the lead role in MBC's superhit drama 'The Red Sleeve' aired its two final episodes on January 1, which achieved average nationwide viewership ratings of 17 percent and 17.4 percent respectively. These ratings soared past last week’s personal best record set by episode 14 with 14.3 percent.

He was duly awarded for his amazing performance at the 2021 MBC Drama Awards wherein the drama took home the most number of trophies, including Top Excellence Awards for stars Lee Junho and Lee Se Young, the Lifetime Achievement Award for Lee Deok Hwa, the Best Couple Award, the Best Supporting Actor Award for Jang Hye Jin, the Best New Actor award for Kang Hoon, and the Best Screenwriter Award!

To celebrate his amazing success, Junho will be hosting a solo offline fan meeting 'Junho The Moment' on January 22 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) at the Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Not just that, there is another online and offline fan meeting on January 23 at 5 pm KST (1:30 pm IST) at the Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul and also, fans can attend the online event via a live broadcast on Beyond LIVE app.

This is the first fan meeting in about 3 years since the first solo fan meeting 'THE SPECIAL DAY [Unforgettable Day]' in October 2018 and a fan meeting was held to commemorate his birthday on the 25th. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

