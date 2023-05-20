2PM’s Junho looks gorgeous in new stills for JTBC’s upcoming romantic comedy King The Land

On May 19, the latest Saturday and Sunday drama from JTBC, ‘King the Land,’ released still cuts. Lee Junho, the protagonist, was apprehended. Lee Junho assumed the role of Gu Won, the chief executive officer of the King Hotel. The person's qualities were communicated with a cool articulation that eradicated the grin. Even so, it was impossible to conceal the warm aura. With a reserved grin on his lips, he displayed his charm. Under the spell of "love," what would happen to the heart of salvation was the subject of expectations. The story of a man who despises laughter and a smiling queen Cheon Rang (played by YoonA from SNSD) who must laugh at the VVIP business lounge, the hoteliers' dream, is told in King the Land.

Previously, JTBC released a new teaser for the drama. The sweet eyes of Gu Won and Cheon Rang, who meet coincidentally at the King Hotel and fall in love, open the newly released video. The conflicting expressions of Gu Won, who raises one corner of his mouth, and Cheon Rang, who smiles pleasantly, set the mood in motion at the exact moment when a gentle air flow flows as if they are about to fall in love. A circumstance where you can't help thinking about what is the motivation behind why Gu Won and Cheon Rang, who snarl in any event, when their eyes meet, were drawn to one another. Particularly, the subtle expressions and eye contact of the two people at the end of the video, who are close to one another, suggest that their relationship will gradually change. Thus, interest emerges about the narrative of Gu Won and Cheon Rang, which will become game changing adoration in an indispensable hostility.

Then again, the magnificent change of Lee Junho, who softened into the person in the teaser video, is adding to the interest. Not just the mystique of the top of the hotel, yet additionally the off-kilter grin and tokens of a new man with 'affection' increase the degree of drenching. Assumptions for 'King the Land', which will get people chuckling and fervor simultaneously with Lee Junho's one of a kind appeal, are rising.

