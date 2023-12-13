2PM’s Lee Jun Ho announces 2024 solo concert with poster reveal; know date, time, venue, and other details

K-pop group 2PM’s member Lee Junho has announced the dates of his grand solo concert. On December 12, the idol-actor’s agency, JYP Entertainment, revealed the poster of his upcoming concert. The event will be organized on two consecutive days, January 13 and 14, 2024 and is scheduled at 6 PM and 5 PM (KST) respectively. The venue for the event is Jamsil Stadium, Seoul.

Fans are excited for the 2024 Lee Junho CONCERT, as its poster unveils the singer holding a spellbinding gaze and there is a glowing white, dewy glass effect which makes the poster stand out.

2024 Lee Junho CONCERT will be organized next year on January 13 and 14

Actor Lee Jun Ho, who was last seen in the popular show King The Land (2023), will engage with fans and give dazzling performances at his much-anticipated concert. It will also mark the actor’s return to the Korean stage after five years. Therefore, the upcoming concert is titled ‘The Day We Meet Again.’

Here is the official poster of Lee Jun Ho’s 2024 solo concert:

In March 2019, he hosted his last solo event in Korea titled 2PM JUNHO SOLO CONCERT (JUNHO THE BEST IN SEOUL).

The K-pop idol’s 2024 concert will be an extension of his Japanese solo arena tour, which was conducted in July and August 2023.

More about 2PM’s Lee Jun Ho

Lee Jun Ho is a renowned name in the Korean music and entertainment industry. He first gained public attention after appearing on the show Superstar Survival (2006), where he emerged victorious. Then, he signed with JYP Entertainment and entered the 2PM, the boy group, which turned out to be one of the most commercially successful K-pop acts.

In 2013, Lee Jun Ho introduced himself as a solo vocalist with the release of his Japanese mini-album ‘Kimi no Koe.’

Apart from singing, Lee Jun Ho has also showcased his acting prowess in various K-dramas and films including, Good Manager (2017), Rain or Shine (2017–18) and more.

His portrayal of King Jeongjo in the historical drama The Red Sleeve (2021) earned him the Best Actor Award for Television at the prestigious 58th Baeksang Arts Awards.

