2PM's Lee Jun Ho & Lee Se Young's 'The Red Sleeve' to air special program on THIS date

On January 17, a representative from MBC shared that their flagship drama ‘The Red Sleeve,’ which received great love last year, will be returning to television this Lunar New Year with the special program ‘Holding on to The Red Sleeve’ on January 31 at 11:10 pm KST(7:40 pm IST).

The show will be hosted by Jang Yoon Jung, Do Kyung Wan, and Kwanghee. 'The Red Sleeve' ended its super-successful run on January 1, continuing to dominate as the most buzzworthy drama for the eighth consecutive week in the final week of its run and ending with a new personal best record in viewership ratings.

The special program will reunite the cast members who made 'The Red Sleeve' shine including 2PM’s Lee Junho, Lee Se Young, Lee Deok Hwa, and more. In addition, to showing behind-the-scenes clips, bloopers, and the viewers’ favourite scenes, the actors will personally answer questions from viewers received via social networking platforms. The cast will also showcase a new side to their chemistry that wasn’t shown in the drama while playing a game together.

'The Red Sleeve' also released two new edited posters of Lee Junho and Lee Se Young with text that reads, 'I still could not let you go', to get fans more excited for the event.

