2PM's Lee Junho drops special Japanese single Can I; Singer shows attractive moves in latest teaser

Lee Junho is all over the internet for his swoon-worthy acting in the Netflix K-drama King the Land. Lee Junho is an amazing singer from the K-pop group 2PM and he released his Japanese comeback single amidst the airing of his current K-drama. The actor-singer dropped the song Can I in Japanese on July 20, 2023, and the song is just as amazing. The official music video for the special single Can I is yet to be released which is scheduled for August 23.

Lee Junho's Can I

Apart from Korean the 2PM singer also releases music in Japanese, Can I is Lee Junho's Japanese single released this year. Lee Junho flaunted his amazing vocals in the latest song and fans can not keep calm over his exciting music. This special single was out on July 20 (KST). Coming to Lee Junho's Can I music video which is also set to release on August 23, two teasers have been shown to the fans by the singer's agency where Lee Junho has shown his charms.

Lee Junho's teasers of the single Can I

Lee Junho's special Japanese single Can I's first teaser was out on July 20 where the King the Land actor is seen in action as he seems to be on a thrilling mission. The second teaser of Can I teased Lee Junho performing the choreography. His moves are making fans go crazy and they can not wait for the release of the official music video of the song.

Lee Junho’s LEE JUNHO Arena Tour 2023

Lee Junho announced his LEE JUNHO Arena Tour 2023 recently. The singer will be performing 6 shows in 3 cities Yokohama, Kobe, and Nagoya in Japan. His Arena Tour 2023 will commence on July 22 and will go on till August 28.

Lee Junho in King the Land

Lee Junho plays the role of Gu Won, one of the inheritors of the King Group. He's paired alongside YoonA of Girls' Generation, and the chemistry between the stars is top-notch. YoonA plays the role of a hotelier who works at the King Hotel. Lee Junho is praised by viewers across the globe for his charisma and his acting as the Chaebol in K-drama, who is very positively portrayed by the writers. King the Land has been receiving high ratings as every week a new episode is released in South Korea.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Poll: BTS’ Jimin, ITZY’s Yuna, TXT’s Yeonjun; which K-pop idol would watch Barbie over Oppenheimer?