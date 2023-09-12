2PM’s Lee Junho reveals dates and cities for first fan meeting tour JUNHO THE MOMENT 2023; find details inside

2PM's Lee Junho is getting ready to embark on his very first fan meeting tour. The exciting news was revealed on September 12 when JYP Entertainment unveiled an official poster for LEE JUNHO 1st FAN MEETING TOUR – JUNHO THE MOMENT 2023.

Lee Junho reveals cities and dates for his tour

On September 12, Lee Junho officially unveiled the tour dates and cities for his highly anticipated fan meeting series, JUNHO THE MOMENT 2023, across his social media platforms.

JUNHO THE MOMENT 2023 is set to take him on a journey through eight vibrant Asian cities, commencing in Taipei on October 14. The tour will then continue to Macau, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, and Jakarta in November. Wrapping up in December, he will visit Hong Kong, Singapore, and Bangkok. This extensive tour by the 2 PM member will span for multiple dates in these eight different Asian cities, starting with Taipei on October 14, followed by Macau on November 4, Manila on November 11, Kuala Lumpur on November 18, Jakarta on November 25, Hong Kong on December 2, Singapore on December 8, and concluding in Bangkok on December 10.

JUNHO THE MOMENT 2023 holds immense significance as it marks Junho's debut solo fan meeting tour, a remarkable milestone in his career. This tour builds upon the success of the initial fan meeting, JUNHO THE MOMENT, which took place in Seoul in January 2022 to celebrate his birthday. Now, it has expanded its reach to a broader Asian audience, making it a special and momentous occasion for both the singer and his fans.

Lee Junho’s recent activities

The multi-talented idol, who also has transitioned into acting, recently wrapped up his highly successful K-drama, King the Land, co-starring with Girls' Generation's YoonA. On September 9 and 10, the renowned K-pop group 2PM, of which Lee Junho is a prominent member, held a special concert at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul. This concert series was organized to celebrate the group's remarkable 15th anniversary.

Actor Ahn Se Ha of King the Land took to Instagram on September 12 to share a snapshot from his time at the concert, joined by his co-star Lee Junho, along with actresses Go Won Hee and Kim Ga Eun. The photograph appeared to have been taken backstage during the event. In the image, the 2PM member can be seen beaming with a bright smile and making a heart gesture, while the others pose alongside him. Throughout their journey, the K-drama’s cast members have delivered outstanding performances in the drama as a strong team.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: How does Lee Junho feel about King the Land's end? 2PM star shares update with YoonA, Ahn Se Ha and more