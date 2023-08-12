2PM’s Lee Junho, Taecyeon, Jun.K, Hwang Chansung, Nickhun and Wooyoung to reunite in new variety show episode

On August 12, an official from KBS 2TV's 'Beat Coin' told a South Korea news source that the second gen K-pop group 2PM showed up in 'Beat Coin' overall gathering and completed the process of recording. 'Beat Coin' is a variety show in which 2PM member Jang Wooyoung has been showing up regularly. Beforehand, Lee Junho joined via call, and Nichkhun showed up as Jang Wooyoung's dear companion in the 'KBS Homage Special' episode. There was a prank in that episode where Jang Wooyoung, who unexpectedly called and requested a loan, said that he would happily loan 70 million won and gathered a ton of attention.

2PM members appearing on KBS’ Beat Coin:

Before the first episode of 'Heartbeat', Ok Taecyeon showed up in a special feature of Ghosts' Get-together and showed phenomenal collaboration with Wooyoung . 2PM, who will show up as a total group, has fans anticipating what sort of chemistry they will show this time. To celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut, 2PM will hold an amazing concert and meet with fans on September ninth and tenth in Seoul, and Tokyo, Japan on October 7th and 8th. In the meantime, KBS 2TV's 'Beat Coin' highlighting 2PM will be released on August 31st.

2PM’s members’ activities:

On August eleventh, on JTBC's YouTube channel, 'Thank you for adoring King the Land'. This video is a making video of the recording site of the last episode of 'King the Land', and the wedding scene of Guwon (Lee Junho) and Cheon Sarrang (Lim YoonA) showed up. On August twelfth, Lee Junho posted an image taken at the set on his Instagram. He circled back to the subtitle, "The King Weekend You Can't Let Go Yet". The released photos show Lee Junho snapping a photo with the cast on the set. Specifically, the photographs with YoonA, with whom he has great chemistry with and they enjoy their time together. Ok Taecyeon is acting in the vampire romance drama Heartbeat. The drama follows the vampire who falls in love with a poor and cold hearted girl but slowly they get closer. The drama is still going on but the fans are enjoying his acting skills and chemistry with his female lead!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa earn triple platinum certifications with LALISA; Stray Kids’ gets first quintuple million