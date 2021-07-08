2PM's new album ‘MUST’ achieves THIS massive feat after the comeback

The group continues to break new records on the Gaon and Hanteo Charts with their latest release.

2PM made a much anticipated full group comeback after 5 years with their newest album ‘MUST’. It is their seventh studio album released on the 28th of July after 5 of their members returned from their mandatory military service. The group has sold 116,648 copies of its regular album as per Gaon Chart, reaching new heights in their career.

A few days ago it was also reported that the group broke its own first-week sales record by selling 79,446 copies of ‘MUST’ according to Hanteo Chart. Not only this, but the group also ranked first in iTunes Top 10 Albums Chart in no less than 20 countries. Furthermore, 2PM topped the Tower Records (Japan's largest record shop) Daily Sales Chart on (July 3 & 4), Tower Records Weekly Chart (July 5) as well as QQ Music’s Hallyu Chart. These numbers after a 5 years-long hiatus seemed to have proved their stronghold over the audience.

To celebrate their success, the group released another music video for their fans of their B side song The cafe on 5 July. This music video has a summery vibe as opposed to the dark-themed Make It music video.

After a long hiatus that began in September 2016, their fans, HOTTEST, were eagerly waiting for the group’s return to the K-pop scene. Within this period, not only did the members complete their military service, they also each took part in multiple solo projects and released new music of their own.

All members, except Taecyeon, decided to renew their contracts with JYP Entertainment last year. Taecyeon has continued to take part in the group’s music-related activities while continuing to grow as an actor.

