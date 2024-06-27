2PM's Ok Taecyeon and Hayato Isomura to lead Korean-Japanese collaboration drama Soulmate; Reports

Ok Taecyeon is currently filming for the Japanese drama Soulmate, according to recent reports. Ok Taecyeon and Hayato Isomura will be leading the upcoming Korean-Japanese collaboration drama which focuses on brotherhood. The 2PM member will also be appearing in the Japanese film Grand Maison Paris in which he plays a pâtissier.

Ok Taecyeon to lead upcoming Japanese drama Soulmate along with Hayato Isomura

According to South Korean media outlets, 2PM member Ok Taecyeon is currently filming for the upcoming Japanese-Korean collaboration drama Soulmate alongside Japanese actor Hayato Isomura. The Japanese Netflix drama is set in three cities, Seoul, Berlin and Tokyo. It revolves around two people who continuously come across each other for 10 years and they get closer and heal each other's wounds.

Ok Taekyeon will be playing Johan, a Korean boxer, and Hayato Isomura will be appearing as Ryu. Hayato Isomura is a famous Japanese actor who has appeared in movies such as Hoshi Furu Yoru ni and Alice in Borderland. The two will be portraying a bromance that goes beyond friends and communicates with each other for a long time.

More about Ok Taecyeon

Before Soulmate, Ok Taecyeon also worked in the Japanese movie Grand Maison Paris, which is a film adaptation of the Japanese drama Grand Maison Tokyo. The idol and actor took on a new challenge in the film by introducing three languages Korean, Japanese, and French.

The 2PM member made his debut as an actor in 2010 with the K-drama Cinderella's Sister. Over the years he has appeared in various dramas like Save Me, Bring It On Ghost, Secret Royal Inspector and Joy. He is most well known for playing the twisted villain in Vincenzo.

