2PM’s Ok Taecyeon and Won Ji An take on sultry looks in first posters for upcoming vampire drama Heartbeat

On May 15, KBS released two posters for the new drama Heartbeat starring Taecyeon and Won Ji An, which follows Seon Woo Hyeol (Ok Taecyeon) who is a half man and half vampire and because of a mistake he made, he could not become human. Won Ji An plays the role of Joo Hae, who is human in all ways but carries herself in a cold manner. These two begin living together, creating an extremely unlikely romance story.

The poster:

The poster does not show the faces of Ok Taecyeon and Won Ji An, the main character of the drama but rather it shows them from the lips below. Ok Taecyeon transforms into a vampire who is mad with bloodlust and Won Ji An can be seen being pulled by the neck by Ok Taecyeon’s long and sharp nails. The red hues add a sultry feel to the atmosphere, making fans curious about the story they will put forth. The phrase says, “Because I have never been human, my heart never beats’, which shows Seon Woo Hyeol has a desire to be a human but cannot be due to a mistake he made. Won Ji An, on the other hand, looks beautiful with the flowy hair and silk outfit. While one cannot see her expression, it is obvious that she seems intrigued or entranced by Ok Taecyeon’s abilities. Won Ji An will play the role of the cold and calculated Joo Hae who seems human but if she was stabbed, not a drop of blood would come out of her, given how icy cold she seems. She doesn’t care for people around her and rather does things for her own pleasure.

The teaser:

Previously, the first teaser for the drama was released. The teaser began with a dark background and eerie sounds. Soon, 2PM’s Heartbeat plays in the background, making the dark teaser seem hilarious. The camera pans to a corpse in the casket but the corpse was none other than Ok Taecyeon. The 2PM member opened his eyes and the teaser ends with his handsome visuals as a vampire. The drama will be released on June 26, after My Perfect Stranger ends.

