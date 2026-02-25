2PM’s Ok Taecyeon to marry non-celeb wife on April 24? Agency responds to reports ahead of intimate wedding

Another 2PM member is set to tie the knot soon! Following the marriage ceremony of the youngest star, Chansung, last year, it was revealed that member Taecyeon had proposed to his longtime girlfriend and is all set to marry her early in 2026. Confirming his plans, his acting management label shared in November that their artist would be marrying in Seoul, set for a Spring wedding. Now new reports have surfaced that the said ceremony will be held on April 24 at a private location. His agency has decided not to reveal any details owing to the bride-to-be’s non-celebrity status and requested warm support instead.

Taecyeon’s marriage details to remain under wraps, says agency

On February 25, SPOTV shared that Ok Taecyeon’s wedding will be held on April 24. Responding to the same, his management label 51K shared their official position, choosing to remain tight-lipped about the details, “Out of consideration for the bride-to-be, who is a non-celebrity, all details regarding the wedding, including the schedule, will be kept private.”

However, they hope the fans of the star can cheer for his new path and added, “We kindly ask for your understanding that specific information related to the wedding cannot be disclosed. Please send your blessings and warm support as actor Ok Taecyeon begins this new chapter of his life.”

While not much is known about the couple, it has been reported that the two have been dating for a long time, with speculations suggesting a decade-long relationship. The singer-actor’s girlfriend is said to be four years younger than him, and the two have been spotted overseas on a few occasions. Previously, photos surfaced of the actor getting down on a knee in front of Paris’ Eiffel Tower in an apparent proposal, which was later shared by his agency to be a birthday celebration instead.

