2PM’s Taecyeon is a talented Korean-Canadian pastry chef opposite Kimura Takuya in new Japanese film La Grande Maison Paris stills

2PM’s Taecyeon is set to appear in the upcoming Japanese film La Grande Maison Paris. His agency, 51K, announced on June 18th that Taecyeon will take on a role in the upcoming film and encouraged fans to show their interest and anticipation.

La Grande Maison Paris is based on the beloved Japanese drama La Grande Maison Tokyo, which aired on TBS in Japan in 2019. The film features several star actors from the original drama, including Kimura Takuya, Suzuki Kyoka, Sawamura Ikki, and Oikawa Mitsuhiro, who bring their unique plotlines to the big screen.

The film La Grande Maison Paris follows the journey of genius chefs Obana Natsuki (played by Kimura Takuya) and Hayami Rinko (played by Suzuki Kyoka). Having earned three Michelin stars in Japan, they ventured to Paris where they opened their restaurant, also named La Grande Maison Paris. The story unfolds as they strive to become the first Asians to achieve three Michelin stars in the culinary heartland of French cuisine.

In this upcoming film, 2PM’s Taecyeon portrays Rick Yuan, a very talented Korean-Canadian pastry chef. His character clashes with the main chef, Obana Natsuki, at every opportunity. Rick Yuan possesses the expertise to launch his own shop and harbors a deep passion for desserts. Taecyeon is anticipated to demonstrate his acting talent by fluently speaking three languages: Korean, Japanese, and French.

More about Taecyeon’s role in La Grande Maison Paris

Taecyeon expressed his excitement about working alongside Kimura Takuya, whom he admires, and described it as an honor to be part of such a significant project. His experience involved collaborating with international staff, and traveling between Japan and Paris, which provided him with positive motivation.

Immersing himself in his character gave him the confidence to embrace new challenges. Like the team in La Grande Maison striving for three Michelin stars, Taecyeon hopes the film inspires viewers to pursue their dreams with courage, believing that one day those dreams will come true. La Grande Maison Paris is set to premiere in Japan this winter.

Taecyeon is a multifaceted talent from South Korea, recognized as a rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, and entrepreneur. He gained prominence as the rapper of the South Korean boy band 2PM. Beginning his acting career in 2010 with the Korean drama Cinderella's Stepsister, Taecyeon has since appeared in numerous K-dramas such as Dream High, Let's Fight, Ghost, Save Me, Vincenzo, Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, Heartbeat, and more.

