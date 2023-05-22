2PM’s Taecyeon makes Won Ji An feel different in new poster for awaited vampire drama Heartbeat

On May 22, KBS released the new poster for KBS’ Heartbeat starring 2PM’s Taecyeon and Won Ji An. The drama is a vampire romance where Seon Woo Hyul (Ok Taecyeon), a half human-half vampire who did not have the chance to become complete human due to a mistake 100 years prior and In Hae (Won Ji An) who is human but doesn’t seem so because of her cold personality and dead expressions but as they meet- they might just make each other more human.

The poster:

The poster shows Woo Hyul and In Ha sitting on a roof of a Hanok house (traditional Korean architecture) against the night light with the bright moon beaming down on the couple. Woo Hyul (Ok Taecyeon) is seen covered in kiss marks, looking dazed at In Ha (Won Ji An) while she checks her heartbeat which seems to be racing whenever she is around him, indicating that they will be having a romantic yet comedic relationship on the drama. The copy says “my heart is indeed racing” showing that they will be having adventures during the story. The cat next to them is also a unique detail as it sits guarding them and taking in the interaction between the main characters.

The cast:

Seon Woo Hyul is a half human and half vampire who doesn’t have a heartbeat but wants to turn human soon which might be possible by In Ha, a cold-hearted person. People say if she was cut, there would be blood because she seems so machine-like, she’s a person who only cares for certain things in life but things change for each of them as they clash and understand the feelings they feel whenever they are around each other. The viewers and fans are curious to see their chemistry on-screen soon!

Ok Taecyeon’s activities:

Besides working towards this drama, he also made a surprise appearance in Netflix’s newly released series XO Kitty as Korean-American actor Ocean Park. His visuals and funny lines took the fans by storm who were surprised to see him.

