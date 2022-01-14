2PM's Taecyeon receives a special surprise from 'Vincenzo' co stars Song Joong Ki & Jeon Yeo Been

We love happy reunions and what better way to celebrate 'Vincenzo's first anniversary! (almost first anniversary). In his recent solo online fan meeting, 2PM's Taecyeon, while talking about his wonderful memories in working in 'Vincenzo' last year, he received the biggest surprise of the night in the form of Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been's familiar voices, who sent him lovely messages and wished him the best for his career.

They also called Taecyeon by his character name and Jeon Yeo Been even addressed him as 'Oppa'! She acknowledged him for being a good colleague and sunbae. She concluded her message by wishing him happiness stays forever, and good health. Song Joong Ki, on the other hand, applauded him for his amazing performance as the main antagonist of the series and Babel's CEO and congratulated him for putting up a winning performance.

Taecyeon was visibly touched by his co-stars' sweet messages and became slightly emotional. For those unversed, Taecyeon played the villain Jang Jun Woo/Jang Han Seok, the CEO of the infamous Babel Group, the biggest enemy of Vincenzo Cassano, portrayed by Song Joong Ki. Even after the drama concluded in May, fans still wish to see the same cast for season 2.

