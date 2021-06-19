2PM's Taecyeon stuns with his ethereal beauty in 'Light' & 'Dark' teasers for upcoming comeback album, MUST

Taecyeon releases gorgeous 'light' and 'dark' version concept photos for the group's upcoming comeback, MUST

There are two kinds of Taecyeon fans - the first are the ones who are familiar with Taecyeon because of his K-dramas. They have watched him headline some amazing K-dramas, starting with Dream High to the latest Vincenzo. The second category of fans are those who are familiar with Taecyeon since his 2PM days and cannot contain their excitement since they heard the news of the group's comeback!

JYP Entertainment released the 'light' and 'dark' version concept photos of Taecyeon in conjunction with their group's comeback, and the pictures have fans gasping for breath! Taecyeon stuns fans with his ethereal visuals in the twin versions. In the 'light' version he looks like a handsome guy-next-door and in the 'dark' versions he transforms into a cold-blooded prince. Taecyeon is now the 4th member up to reveal his individual teasers for 2PM's highly-anticipated 7th full album, MUST and well, they prove that nobody nails the 'dual' concept better than them!

You can check out the light teaser video below:

You can check out the dark teaser concept photo below:

MUST is the group's seventh studio album and marks their return to music, as the entire group, after a long break of 5 years! They last released Gentlemen's Game in September 2016, post which members enlisted themselves in the mandatory military service. 2PM is all set to mark their attendance on JTBC's Knowing Bros and have already shot for the episode. MUST is all set to release on 28th June at 6 pm KST.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 2PM all set to reunite in the classroom of Knowing Bros

Are you excited for 2PM's comeback? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :JYP Entertainment

Share your comment ×