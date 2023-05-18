3 times BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie were linked together or allegedly spotted on a date

In a whirlwind of excitement, fans of BTS and BLACKPINK, especially the Taennie shippers, were sent into a frenzy when alleged photos and a video of V and Jennie holding hands in the romantic city of Paris went viral. After a year of dating rumors and speculations, the alleged evidence of their public display of togetherness has sparked speculation about a potential romantic relationship, fueling ongoing dating rumors that have persisted for more than a year.

Are V and Jennie actually dating?

Paris, known as the City of Love, became the backdrop for a Taennie fairytale as V and Jennie were allegedly captured strolling hand in hand through the picturesque streets. The videos and images capture V wearing a leather jacket paired with denim and a bunny hat, while Jennie is seen in a white sweater shirt and joggers. Although the video quality may not be ideal, individual photos of the two almost confirm their identities as BTS member V and BLACKPINK's Jennie in the rapidly circulating videos. This serves as a confirmation of the long-standing relationship between the two, which has been the subject of headlines for over a year. Let's take a look at the series of events that have occurred.

The initial social media following

The speculation surrounding the relationship between V and Jennie first emerged in December 2021, when Kim Taehyung initially followed and then subsequently unfollowed the BLACKPINK member on Instagram. This social media activity immediately caught the attention of fans, who began eagerly discussing the possibility of a romantic connection between the two stars.

Spotted on a trip to Jeju Island

The excitement only intensified when alleged photographs of V and Jennie on various outings started circulating on the internet, fueling further speculation and adding content to the rumor mill. They were reportedly spotted in a car while on a trip to Jeju Island.

However, despite the growing buzz and anticipation from fans, both their respective agencies, BIGHIT MUSIC and YG Entertainment, remained tight-lipped about the alleged relationship. They maintained a stance of privacy, emphasizing that the personal lives of their artists should be respected and kept separate from their professional careers.

Photos together going viral

In many instances, both of their photos were spread online, hanging around in different places which further added fuel to the rumour. The leak of these private photographs without the consent of the K-pop idols resulted in legal actions being taken. Recognizing the potential harm caused by the unauthorized dissemination of these images, YG Entertainment released a statement in October addressing the issue. They expressed their concern over the indiscriminate rumors, criticism, personal attacks, sexual harassment, and invasions of privacy that had surfaced as a consequence of the leaked photographs. In an effort to mitigate any further damage, they chose not to provide subsequent statements or comments on the matter. Amidst this complex situation, fans continue to speculate and show their support for V and Jennie, eagerly awaiting any official confirmation or statement that may shed light on the nature of their relationship.

Taennie takes over the internet

As the alleged photos and video spread like wildfire, the Taennie ship quickly became a trending topic across various platforms. In the past, numerous pictures featuring the two individuals had circulated widely, but online users dismissed them as manipulated through photo editing. However, the recent images from Paris have sparked a range of emotions among fans, leaving them with conflicting sentiments. Additionally, the videos revealed the presence of their respective managers walking alongside the artists. Fans of BTS and BLACKPINK, as well as shippers of the V and Jennie pairing, couldn't contain their excitement. Hashtags related to Taennie began to trend worldwide, showcasing the immense interest and fascination surrounding this potential power couple.

